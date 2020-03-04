.

The Dead Daisies Ink Deal For New Album

K. Wiggins | 03-04-2020

The Dead DaisiesPhoto courtesy Freeman Promotions

The new Glenn Hughes fronted lineup of The Dead Daisies have signed a worldwide deal with Spinefarm Records for the release of their forthcoming album.

The band, Hughes (Deep Purple, Black Country Communion), Doug Aldrich (Whitesnake, Dio), David Lowy (Mink, Red Phoenix), Deen Castronovo (Journey, Bad English, Hardline) have been recording the new album with producer Ben Grosse (Dream Theater, Marilyn Manson, Sevendust) at Studios La Fabrique in France.

They had this to say about the new deal, "We're thrilled to be releasing our upcoming album in collaboration with Spinefarm Records. This album is very important to us and we all felt we needed to take the next step not only musically but also from a label perspective.

"Along with Jonas, Maria, Dante and the rest of the Spinefarm team, it's time to crank up the engines and get to work on this next chapter with Glenn. So come to a show, enjoy the ride and ROCK with us, we can't wait for you to hear it!!," the band says.


