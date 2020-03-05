Journey Want Nothing To Do With Ousted Members

Journey's Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain no longer want anything to do with former members Steve Smith and Ross Valory, according to comments made by their attorney.

Their lawyer Skip Miller spoke with Rolling Stone about the lawsuit that Schon and Cain filed against Smith and Valory earlier this week over an alleged "coup" to take over control of the band's trademark.

Miller told the publication, "The contracts are clear on their face. The Journey name is controlled by Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain. And for very good cause, they don't want to perform with Smith or Valory anymore, they don't want to have anything to do with them, and that's their right.

"They're going to go on with Journey, continue with the great success of the past and these two guys are going to get replaced."





