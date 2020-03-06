.

Queen + Adam Lambert Postpone Concert Due To Coronavirus

K. Wiggins | 03-06-2020

QueenPhoto by Jake Warkel (for antiMusic)

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they are rescheduling their May 26th concert at AccorHotels Arena in Paris, due to concerns over the Coronavirus.

The band explained why they were forced to postpone, "Unfortunately, our show in Paris has had to be postponed following a government decree in France to cancel all indoor events over 5,000 capacity in France until 31st May in an effort to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

"We are currently working with the promoter to try to reschedule the date. We will make a further announcement at the earliest opportunity. Please keep hold of your tickets, which would be valid for the new date. Ticket holders will be advised on reimbursement procedure, if required, in due course."


