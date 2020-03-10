King Crimson And The Zappa Band Announce Summer Tour

Rock icons King Crimson have announced that they will be launching a North American tour this summer that will also feature the Zappa Band.

The tour is set to kick off on June 4th in Clearwater, FL at the Ruth Eckerd Hall and will be wrapping up on July 12th in Rama, ON at the Casino Rama.

Tony Levin had this to say, "The Summer tour will be a throwback one for us in a few ways; great to be going back to outdoor venues, some of them the 'sheds' we played in the 1980's.

"And we'll be travelling by tour bus, old school! As for what pieces we'll play, that hasn't been decided yet, but will likely be a wide selection from the 50 years of Crimson repertoire. With 7 players on stage we can cover it all."

King Crimson will also be playing some music festivals along the way. See all of the dates below:

June 4 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

June 5 - St. Augustine, FL - St Augustine Amphitheatre -

June 6 - Miami, FL - Mizner Park Amphitheatre

June 8 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Walt Disney

June 9 - New Orleans, LA - Saenger Theatre

June 10 - Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

June 12 - Cary, NC - Koka Booth Amphitheatre

June 13 - Portsmouth, VA - Union Bank Pavilion

June 14 - Philadelphia, PA - The Mann Center

June 16 - Glens Falls, NY - Cool Insuring Arena

June 18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Pavilion

June 19 - New York, NY - Forest Hills Stadium

June 20 - New Haven, CT - Westville Music Bowl

June 22 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

June 24 - Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center - The Heights

June 25 - Louisville, KY - Palace Theatre

June 26 - Detroit, MI - Meadowbrook Amp

June 28 - Baltimore, MD - MECU Pavillion

June 30 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap

July 1 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark -

July 5 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia -

July 7 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier - Palace des Arts

July 9 - Quebec City, QC - Festival d'ete -

July 11 - Ottawa, ON - Bluesfest

July 12 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama -





