Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Case

Led Zeppelin IV cover art Led Zeppelin IV cover art

(hennemusic) Rock legends Led Zeppelin have won their latest appeal in the ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit over the band's 1971 classic, "Stairway To Heaven."

Launched by the estate of late Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe, better known as Randy California, whose trust - represented by lawyer Michael Skidmore - sought to claim that "Stairway" co-writers Jimmy Page and Robert Plant had infringed on Spirit's 1968 track, "Taurus."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed on Monday a trial court's decision of no copyright infringement after a 2016 jury case landed in Led Zeppelin's favor; the March 9 decision comes after the appellate court voted to re-do the trial only to have larger issues re-examined before a wider panel of judges. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Led Zeppelin Become The Nobs On 50th Anniversary Video Series

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Spring Tour Announced

Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For Physical Graffiti Anniversary

Queen And Adam Lambert Rock Led Zeppelin Classic

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For Graffiti Anniversary

Led Zeppelin Experience Taught Slash Singer

Led Zeppelin 2 Launching LZIII 50th Anniversary Tour

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music

More Led Zeppelin News



