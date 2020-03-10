Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Case
(hennemusic) Rock legends Led Zeppelin have won their latest appeal in the ongoing copyright infringement lawsuit over the band's 1971 classic, "Stairway To Heaven."
Launched by the estate of late Spirit guitarist Randy Wolfe, better known as Randy California, whose trust - represented by lawyer Michael Skidmore - sought to claim that "Stairway" co-writers Jimmy Page and Robert Plant had infringed on Spirit's 1968 track, "Taurus."
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed on Monday a trial court's decision of no copyright infringement after a 2016 jury case landed in Led Zeppelin's favor; the March 9 decision comes after the appellate court voted to re-do the trial only to have larger issues re-examined before a wider panel of judges. here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
