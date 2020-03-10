.

Ozzy Osbourne Releases 'Ordinary Man' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-10-2020

Ozzy OsbournePhoto courtesy Epic Records

Ozzy Osbourne has released the music video for his collaboration with Elton John. "Ordinary Man" is the title track to the rock legend's brand new studio album.

The album gave Ozzy his highest charting debut of his solo career in his native UK, as well as in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Australia, and Austria.

He topped the chart in Sweden. In the U.S. Ozzy scored a No. 3 debut on the Billboard 200 chart, and claimed the No.1 spot on the rock album chart.

Watch the Stephen Lee Carr directed "Ordinary Man" video below:


