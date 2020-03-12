Special Danzig Sings Elvis Shows Announced

Glenn Danzig has announced that he will be celebrating the release of his "Danzig Sings Elvis" collection by playing two special intimate shows next month.

"The Danzig Sings Elvis" album will be hitting stores on April 17th and Glenn will be taking the stage that night for the first show that will be taking place at Bimbo's 365 Club in San Francisco.

Danzig will then move down the coast for the second show on April 22nd that will be staged at the historic Roosevelt Hotel Grand Ballroom in Los Angeles.

His team said in the announcement "Because Danzig wanted these to be small special Vegas-Club vibe, tickets are limited, so please, get your tix early if you plan to attend one or both of these special performances!!!"

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, March 13th.





