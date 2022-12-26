Playing Danzig 1 in full during headline set
The Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of "Danzig 1", the debut album from his solo band at music festival this summer.
Danzig will be taking the stage for a headline performance at the Mystic Festival in Gdansk, Poland, on Friday, June 9th, 2023, and will treat fans to a special set that will celebrate the album.
He announced via social media that he will be playing the classic "Danzig 1" in full at the event. The festival will also feature headline performances from Gojira and Ghost. Find more details here.
Special Danzig Sings Elvis Shows Announced
Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47 2018 In Review
Danzig, Murphey's Law, Warzone Guitarist Todd Youth Dead At 47
The Damned To Rock Danzig's 30th Anniversary Celebration
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen Classic- Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia- Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover- more
Feud Between Journey's Schon and Cain Enters New Round- AC/DC Frontman Told Not To Discuss Band's Future Plans- Iron Maiden- more
Slash Tells The Stories Of His Guitars With The Collection- It Dies Today To Reunite At Furnace Fest 2023- Sammy Hagar- more
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
Root 66: Brother Brothers, 3 Pairs of Boots, John McCutcheon and Ethan Daniel Davidson
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Everybody Wants Some'
Black Sabbath's Geezer Butler Battling Pneumonia
Dave Grohl Recruits Jack Black For Rush Cover
Danzig Celebrating Debut Album Anniversary With Festival Set
Paul Rodgers In The Studio For Free's Heartbreaker 50th Anniversary
David Lee Roth Released New Song About Van Halen (2022 In Review)
Metallica Got Animated For 'Master Of Puppets' Video (2022 In Review)
Sammy Hagar Guests On New Megadeth Album (2022 In Review)