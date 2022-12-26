.

Danzig Celebrating Debut Album Anniversary With Festival Set

Playing Danzig 1 in full during headline set
Keavin Wiggins | December 26, 2022

Danzig Event poster
Event poster

The Misfits frontman Glenn Danzig will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of "Danzig 1", the debut album from his solo band at music festival this summer.

Danzig will be taking the stage for a headline performance at the Mystic Festival in Gdansk, Poland, on Friday, June 9th, 2023, and will treat fans to a special set that will celebrate the album.

He announced via social media that he will be playing the classic "Danzig 1" in full at the event. The festival will also feature headline performances from Gojira and Ghost. Find more details here.

