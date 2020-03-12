The Killers Recruit Lindsey Buckingham For New Song 'Caution'

The Killers have released their brand new single "Caution" that features a guest guitar solo from legendary former Fleetwood Mac icon Lindsey Buckingham.

The song is the first single that the band has revealed from their forthcoming sixth studio album "Imploding the Mirage", which is set to hit stores on May 29th.

The band produced the album with Shawn Everett and Jonathan Rado of Foxygen and apart from Buckingham, it features guest appearances from , kd lang, Weyes Blood, Adam Granduciel (War On Drugs), Blake Mills, and Lucius.

Check out the new song below:





