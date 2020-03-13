King 810 have released a music video for their brand new single "Hellhounds." The track follows the release of the band's 2019 album "Suicide King".
Frontman David Gunn had this to say about the new track, "Drugs, gunz, depression, violence, girls; so many songs about the same tired trash sh*t. We gotta throw these things away this year i.e. release them to the public."
As of now, the band is still planning to hit the road with Combichrist next month for a tour of the U.S., despite many other tours being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the new video below:
King 810 Address Lineup Shake Up And Future Plans
KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus- 2020 Record Store Day Delayed Until June- Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album- Rage Against The Machine- more
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More
KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus
2020 Record Store Day Delayed Until June
Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album
Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates
The Black Dahlia Murder Release 'Child Of Night' Video
Singled Out: Bury Tomorrow's Cannibal
Alice Cooper Pushing Spring North American Tour To Fall
King 810 Release 'Hellhounds' Video