King 810 Release 'Hellhounds' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-13-2020

King 810 have released a music video for their brand new single "Hellhounds." The track follows the release of the band's 2019 album "Suicide King".

Frontman David Gunn had this to say about the new track, "Drugs, gunz, depression, violence, girls; so many songs about the same tired trash sh*t. We gotta throw these things away this year i.e. release them to the public."

As of now, the band is still planning to hit the road with Combichrist next month for a tour of the U.S., despite many other tours being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch the new video below:


