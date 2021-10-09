King 810 Pull Out Of Current U.S. Tour

King 810 announced on Friday (October 8th) that they have decided to pull the plug on their current U.S. tour following Saturday's concert in Lubbock, according to a post on their Instagram page (but not on their other social media or official website at press time).

The band explained, "With the ongoing uncertainty of new covid restrictions King 810 have decided they will not be moving forward with the US shows. We will be in Dallas Ft Worth tonite at the Rail Club in Lubbock, Sat the 9th @ Jakes Sports Bar before heading home.

"We thank everyone new and old for the past 3 weeks and we apologize to all anticipating the handful of shows ahead. We are working on rescheduling them and returning ASAP. Ticket refunds are available."

Related Stories

King 810 Release 'Hellhounds' Video

King 810 Address Lineup Shake Up And Future Plans

News > King 810