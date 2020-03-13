antiMusic Logo News Reviews Day in Rock RockNewsWire

Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates

K. Wiggins | 03-13-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Rage Against The MachineTour poster courtesy Biz3

Rage Against The Machine have announced that they have postponed the initial dates for their North American Public Service Announcement Tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The reunion tour that features support from Run The Jewels was scheduled to kick off on March 26th but the band has postponed all dates through May 20th.

RATM had this to say, "Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th-May20th) with Run The Jewels.

"The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of utmost importance to us. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for newly scheduled shows.

"As it stands, the July and August tour is still on. We will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates."


Related Stories


Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates

Tom Morello Addresses Rage Against The Machine Ticket Prices

Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour

Rage Against The Machine To Headline Boston Calling

More Rage Against The Machine News


advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus- 2020 Record Store Day Delayed Until June- Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album- Rage Against The Machine- more

Reviews

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more

RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More

advertisement
Latest News

KISS Postpone Concerts Over Coronavirus

2020 Record Store Day Delayed Until June

Liam Gallagher Announces MTV Unplugged Album

Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates

The Black Dahlia Murder Release 'Child Of Night' Video

Singled Out: Bury Tomorrow's Cannibal

Alice Cooper Pushing Spring North American Tour To Fall

King 810 Release 'Hellhounds' Video