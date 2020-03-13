Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour Dates

Tour poster courtesy Biz3 Tour poster courtesy Biz3

Rage Against The Machine have announced that they have postponed the initial dates for their North American Public Service Announcement Tour due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The reunion tour that features support from Run The Jewels was scheduled to kick off on March 26th but the band has postponed all dates through May 20th.

RATM had this to say, "Due to the current outbreak and ban on public gatherings, we are postponing the first part of our tour (March 26th-May20th) with Run The Jewels.

"The safety and health of those who come to our shows is of utmost importance to us. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for newly scheduled shows.

"As it stands, the July and August tour is still on. We will be in touch soon about rescheduled dates."





Related Stories

Tom Morello Addresses Rage Against The Machine Ticket Prices

Rage Against The Machine Announce Reunion Tour

Rage Against The Machine To Headline Boston Calling

More Rage Against The Machine News



