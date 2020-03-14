Paradise Lost Announce New Album And Tease First Track

Paradise Lost have shared a 12-second teaser of a new track called "Dark Thoughts", which will be on their forthcoming studio album "Obsidian" (Due May 15th).
Frontman Nick Holmes had this to say about the new record, "One of the most eclectic albums we have done in some time. We have miserable songs, sad songs, slow songs and faster songs. Did I mention miserable?"
The band's announcement says that the album "eschew its immediate predecessors' gruesome, myopic approach in favour of a richer and more dynamic deluge of black shades.
"From the deceptive elegance and dual atmospheres of opener Darker Thoughts through to the crushing, baroque doom of war-torn closer Ravenghast, Obsidian reveals a band in masterful control of a broad array of vital ideas." Check out the teaser and see the tracklisting below:
1. Darker Thoughts
2. Fall From Grace
3. Ghosts
4. The Devil Embraced
5. Forsaken
6. Serenity
7. Ending Days
8. Hope Dies Young
9. Ravenghast
