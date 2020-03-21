.

Paradise Lost Release 'Fall From Grace' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 03-21-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Paradise LostCover art courtesy Nuclear Blast

Paradise Lost have released a music video for their new single "Fall From Grace." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Obsidian", which is set to be released on May 15th.

Frontman Nick Holmes had the following to say about the track, "This is a song about struggling through difficult times, and a point blank refusal to accept that the end is within range."

He also addressed the coronavirus pandemic, "As a global crisis, it goes without saying COVID-19 has affected everyone and everything, including every aspect of the music industry.

"As a result, our record label Nuclear Blast offered us the chance to postpone the launch of our latest album Obsidian to a less volatile time later in the year. Taking this into consideration, and the fact the live music circuit is currently in lockdown, we think it's unnecessary to postpone the release as we think our fans wouldn't want to wait.

"Music can be enjoyed in practically any environment, so therefore we are going ahead with the same release date and we sincerely hope our new album helps to lift your spirits, and is a beacon of light in the dark during these uncertain times!

"Thanks for your continuous support through the years and see you on the road!" Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Paradise Lost Release 'Fall From Grace' Album

Paradise Lost Announce New Album And Tease First Track

The Used Release 'Paradise Lost' Video and Announce Album

Paradise Lost Release Promo Video For Reissue Track

More Paradise Lost News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81- Death Angel's Will Carroll 'Very Ill' In Hospital ICU- Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour- Bring Me the Horizon- more


Reviews
Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

advertisement


Latest News
Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

Death Angel's Will Carroll 'Very Ill' In Hospital ICU

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Postpones Spring Tour

Bring Me the Horizon Working On New Album

Clutch Postpone South American Tour

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Slams 'Irresponsible People ' Amid Coronavirus

Neil Young Debuts Fireside Sessions Live Streaming Series

Paradise Lost Release 'Fall From Grace' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.