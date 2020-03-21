Paradise Lost Release 'Fall From Grace' Video

Cover art courtesy Nuclear Blast Cover art courtesy Nuclear Blast

Paradise Lost have released a music video for their new single "Fall From Grace." The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Obsidian", which is set to be released on May 15th.

Frontman Nick Holmes had the following to say about the track, "This is a song about struggling through difficult times, and a point blank refusal to accept that the end is within range."

He also addressed the coronavirus pandemic, "As a global crisis, it goes without saying COVID-19 has affected everyone and everything, including every aspect of the music industry.

"As a result, our record label Nuclear Blast offered us the chance to postpone the launch of our latest album Obsidian to a less volatile time later in the year. Taking this into consideration, and the fact the live music circuit is currently in lockdown, we think it's unnecessary to postpone the release as we think our fans wouldn't want to wait.

"Music can be enjoyed in practically any environment, so therefore we are going ahead with the same release date and we sincerely hope our new album helps to lift your spirits, and is a beacon of light in the dark during these uncertain times!

"Thanks for your continuous support through the years and see you on the road!" Watch the video below:





