The Used Release 'Paradise Lost' Video and Announce Album

Cover art courtesy Big Picture Media Cover art courtesy Big Picture Media

The Used have released a music video for their new single "Paradise Lost, a poem by John Milton." The track comes from their forthcoming album "Heartwork".

The band's 8th studio effort is scheduled to hit stores on April 24th and frontman Bert McCracken spoke about the inspiration for the new single, "I've always been a bit obsessed with Paradise Lost.

"I really dug deep into the poem and its author, John Milton. As I was reading a lot of his political essays I realized that a lot of what 'Satan' says in Paradise Lost are quotes directly from John Milton's own mouth.

"A lot of people thought he was the devil back then. He had a huge problem with the show of opulence from the Church. He thought it was disgusting.

"His poem is about the failed revolution against the Church of England, which is Satan's failed revolution on earth. And what's more incredible or exciting than a failed revolution?" Watch the video here





