Red have released a live video for their new single "The War We Made". The studio version of the track has also been released to digital retailers and streaming services.
The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Declaration," which is set to hit stores on April 10th. Guitarist Anthony Armstrong had the following to say about the song, which he wrote with producer Rob Graves:
"'The War We Made' talks about our innate ability as humans to cause destruction in our own lives. A lot of the time, we don't even realize that we ourselves are the source of the pain. And if we want to see a change brought about, it's a fight that we have to be willing to win."
The band will soon be announcing the details for their rescheduled tour in support of the new album. Watch the live video below:
Red Hot Chili Peppers And Tool Replace Metallica At Festival
Singled Out: Jordan Red's Beautiful Monsters
August Burns Red Release 'Defender' Video and Announce Album
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Return With New Song
Josh Klinghoffer Details Exit From Red Hot Chili Peppers
Redlight King Share Their Cover Of Rush's 'Working Man'
Red Hot Chili Peppers Making New Album With Frusciante
Red Hot Chili Peppers Reunite With John Frusciante
Former Iron Maiden Member Wants To Redo Classic Song
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Closed Due To Coronavirus- Allman Brothers Band Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert- Guns N' Roses' Postponed Lollapalooza Shows Rescheduled- more
Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections
On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa
Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline
Salute to International Women's Day: Holly Near, Sweet Lizzy Project and more
RockPile: Don Dokken- Dante Fox- Thor- More
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Closed Due To Coronavirus
Allman Brothers Band Reunite For 50th Anniversary Concert
Guns N' Roses' Postponed Lollapalooza Shows Rescheduled
Red Release Live 'The War We Made' Video
Van Halen Producer Ted Templeman Releasing Autobiography
Zakk Wylde Postpones Black Label Society Tour Dates
Sebastian Bach Pushing Back Skid Row Anniversary Tour
Singled Out: Jack Bruno's Someday (Before U Get Bored)