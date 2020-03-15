antiMusic Logo News Reviews Day in Rock RockNewsWire

Red Release Live 'The War We Made' Video

Michael Angulia | 03-15-2020

RedPhoto courtesy Hoganson Media

Red have released a live video for their new single "The War We Made". The studio version of the track has also been released to digital retailers and streaming services.

The song comes from the band's forthcoming album "Declaration," which is set to hit stores on April 10th. Guitarist Anthony Armstrong had the following to say about the song, which he wrote with producer Rob Graves:

"'The War We Made' talks about our innate ability as humans to cause destruction in our own lives. A lot of the time, we don't even realize that we ourselves are the source of the pain. And if we want to see a change brought about, it's a fight that we have to be willing to win."

The band will soon be announcing the details for their rescheduled tour in support of the new album. Watch the live video below:


