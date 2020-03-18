.

Tool Postpone North American Tour

Michael Angulia | 03-18-2020

ToolCover art courtesy Speakeasy

Tool have announced that they have been forced to postpone the first leg of their North American tour due to the situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be announcing the rescheduled dates soon and advise fans to hold on to their tickets for the original dates because they will be honored at the rescheduled stops.

The band said in a statement that "they wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon." See the postponed dates below:

April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center
April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena
May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre
May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena


