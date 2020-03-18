Tool Postpone North American Tour

Tool have announced that they have been forced to postpone the first leg of their North American tour due to the situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic.

They will be announcing the rescheduled dates soon and advise fans to hold on to their tickets for the original dates because they will be honored at the rescheduled stops.

The band said in a statement that "they wish everyone well during this difficult period and hope to see everyone again very soon." See the postponed dates below:

April 16 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

April 17 Orlando, FL Amway Center

April 19 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 21 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

April 22 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

April 24 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

April 25 Uniondale, NY Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

April 28 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

April 29 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

May 1 Wilkes Barre, PA Mohegan Sun Arena

May 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Centre

May 4 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

May 5 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena





