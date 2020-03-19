Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan is launching a brand new radio show called "Three Chords & The Truth" on SiriusXM this Friday, March 20th.
McKagan and his nephew Dexter Charles will be cohosting the show that will feature their playlists of favorite songs along with commentary. The show will air on Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM Ch. 38) at 11AM, ET, and encores will air Saturday (9 AM, ET), Sunday (3 PM, ET), Monday (7 AM, ET), Tuesday (11 PM, ET).
Duff also addressed the recently coronavirus pandemic with an social media post. He wrote, "More than anytime, it seems we must reach out a hand and take care of our fellow man.
"Take a breath... this will pass. Use tenderness and compassion. I wish all of you calm and peace in this trying time."
