Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

Album cover art Album cover art

Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan is launching a brand new radio show called "Three Chords & The Truth" on SiriusXM this Friday, March 20th.

McKagan and his nephew Dexter Charles will be cohosting the show that will feature their playlists of favorite songs along with commentary. The show will air on Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM Ch. 38) at 11AM, ET, and encores will air Saturday (9 AM, ET), Sunday (3 PM, ET), Monday (7 AM, ET), Tuesday (11 PM, ET).

Duff also addressed the recently coronavirus pandemic with an social media post. He wrote, "More than anytime, it seems we must reach out a hand and take care of our fellow man.

"Take a breath... this will pass. Use tenderness and compassion. I wish all of you calm and peace in this trying time."





Related Stories

Duff McKagan Talks Collaboration With Ozzy Osbourne

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Addresses Izzy Not Reuniting

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases 'Cold Outside' Video

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Celebrates Prince Classic

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Duff McKagan Releases 'Don't Look Behind You' Live Video

Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

More Duff McKagan News



