.

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

K. Wiggins | 03-19-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Duff McKaganAlbum cover art

Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan is launching a brand new radio show called "Three Chords & The Truth" on SiriusXM this Friday, March 20th.

McKagan and his nephew Dexter Charles will be cohosting the show that will feature their playlists of favorite songs along with commentary. The show will air on Ozzy's Boneyard (SiriusXM Ch. 38) at 11AM, ET, and encores will air Saturday (9 AM, ET), Sunday (3 PM, ET), Monday (7 AM, ET), Tuesday (11 PM, ET).

Duff also addressed the recently coronavirus pandemic with an social media post. He wrote, "More than anytime, it seems we must reach out a hand and take care of our fellow man.

"Take a breath... this will pass. Use tenderness and compassion. I wish all of you calm and peace in this trying time."


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

Duff McKagan Talks Collaboration With Ozzy Osbourne

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Addresses Izzy Not Reuniting

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releases 'Cold Outside' Video

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Celebrates Prince Classic

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Duff McKagan Releases 'Don't Look Behind You' Live Video

Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Explains Major Change With Axl Rose

Duff McKagan Acoustic Performance Goes Online

More Duff McKagan News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Slayer Guitarist Self-Quarantining With Coronavirus Symptoms- Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show- Why Queen Recreated Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Benefit- more

Reviews

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

Root 66: Tami Neilson- Robert Vincent- Jeremy Garrett and Sideline

advertisement
Latest News

Slayer Guitarist Self-Quarantining With Coronavirus Symptoms

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Launching Radio Show

Why Queen Recreated Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Benefit

Def Leppard Streaming Rare Song From 1979

Alkaline Trio Release Brand New EP

Dennis DeYoung Calls For A Reunion With Styx

Converge Release Epic 31 Minute Song

Zakk Wylde Preparing To Record New Album