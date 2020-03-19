.

Why Queen Recreated Live Aid Set At Fire Fight Benefit

K. Wiggins | 03-19-2020

QueenPhoto by Jake Warkel (for antiMusic)

Adam Lambert explained how Queen decided to recreate their legendary Live Aid set during last month's Fire Fight Australia benefit concert.

Lambert was asked about the set during an interview with MusicFeeds. He said, "It was not my idea, I can't take credit for that (laughs). But we were doing a gig around New Year's Eve and we're thinking 'What songs should we do?' and got that idea.

"We immediately thought that was a cool idea and something different, we hadn't done that before. They're all songs that we play every night anyway so it made sense. Just putting it in that order, it had some full circle resonance to it.

"That moment was made so iconic in the film (Bohemian Rhapsody). To be fair, we were selling out tours before the film but the film has taken it to the next level for this tour. We've changed our demographic. We have kids in the audience and full families there. It's so cool."

In a follow-up question, Adam asked if is still surreal to be carrying that torch?" He responded, "I am so Honored to be singing with the band. I'm a huge Freddie Mercury fan. The treat for me is that it's great music for a singer to sing and it's a big honor."


