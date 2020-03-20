Iron Maiden Postpone Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates

(hennemusic) Iron Maiden have postponed upcoming Legacy Of The Beast Tour dates in Australia and New Zealand "until further notice due to the ongoing coronavirus situation and recent government instruction."

The two-week, seven-show run - with guests Killswitch Engage - was to open in Perth on May 1 before hitting Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and wrapping up in Auckland on May 13.

Promoters advise ticket holders to hold on to their original tickets and await further information; if fans find that they're unable to attend the new dates when they are announced, refunds will be available at the point of purchase.

"Aussie and Kiwi Troopers," begins Iron Maiden manager Rod Smallwood, "We are hugely disappointed not to be seeing our fans in Australia and New Zealand in May due to the understandable Government concert bans surrounding Coronavirus. Sadly these are difficult and uncertain times for us all.

"We still intend to bring this great Legacy Of The Beast show to you all as soon we can and I promise we will do everything we can to achieve this with our promoters and subject to what is happening around us globally."

"And to our brilliant fans everywhere," he adds, "We also appreciate that fans with tickets to shows in some of the other countries on our extensive 2020 tour will be anxious for news and updates. You can be sure we will keep you immediately updated with any other changes, by country, that could become necessary as soon as we hear of them from the official Govt channels.

"Thank you for your patience and for bearing with us. We hope to see you all! Take care of yourselves, be safe and be smart." See the dates here.

