Marvin & Gentry Giving Back With America's Dan Peek Collab

Marvin & Gentry have released a music for their song "Blue Skies". The track comes from their recently remixed and remastered album with late America legend Dan Peek entitled "Peace Revisited."

Proceeds from the song will be benefiting affected by the recent Nashville tornadoes. Ken Marvin had this to say about collaborating with Peek, "We both loved America from the time they first released Homecoming. To this day, when I'm working out harmonies, I still try to channel America, Crosby, Stills & Nash or Art Garfunkel."

Gentry added, "Along the way we formed a close relationship with Dan Peek, who was a founding member of America. Dan had already left America and was a successful solo artist in the Christian market.

"He had recorded a couple of our songs (one of which went on to make his Greatest Hits Collection). He liked what we did, and we ended up working with him until his untimely death in 2011."

It was that discovery by Dan Peek that would lead to a collaboration of the duo's next four recordings and the formation of the Christian folk-rock band, PEACE.

Dan Peek spoke about the collaboration in the last interview before his death. He said, "When I first got out of America, I just wanted to be 'Mr. Solo'. But, then, later on I missed the camaraderie of other guys. I had put together three or four different groups of musicians that I toured with over the years. But, in terms of doing creative stuff like recording, Ken and Brian, which I dubbed 'Peace', that was a really nice break for me.")

As a part of the "Stand Nashville Strong" initiative to aid in the ongoing relief efforts from the two tornadoes that struck Nashville and surrounding counties, Marvin & Gentry, in partnership with Nashville's Hippie Radio 94.5 and WHIN Radio 100.7 FM, 1010 AM Gallatin/ Hendersonville (Tony Richards, owner), will be donating 100% of the digital download sales of "Blue Skies, Blue Eyes" to the Salvation Army's relief efforts. Watch the video below:





