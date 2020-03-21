Neil Young Debuts Fireside Sessions Live Streaming Series

(hennemusic) Neil Young has delivered the debut edition of his new live streaming series entitled "Fireside Sessions" from his Colorado home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Filmed by the rocker's wife, director/actress Daryl Hannah, the six-song acoustic set delivered - as Rolling Stone notes - a number of rarities from his extensive catalog.

After opening the performance outdoors with his classic, "Sugar Mountain", Young addressed viewers for the first time. "I hope you're doing well," he said. "And I hope everything is OK in your house and I hope you have a place to be where you're with your loved ones."

The singer then moves inside by the fireplace and plays the first solo rendition of the "On The Beach" track, "Vampire Blues", since 1974, followed by the first appearance of the "Homegrown" tune, "Love/Art Blues", since 2008, and fan favorites "Tell Me Why" and "Razor Love" before sitting at the piano to close with the "Hawkes & Doves" deep cut "Little Wing", seen here for the first time since 1977. Read more here.

