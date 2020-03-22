Music Stars Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers

Photo courtesy SKH Music Photo courtesy SKH Music

A number of music stars have shared their tribute to music legend Kenny Rogers, who passed away of natural causes on March 20th at the age of 81. See some of the tributes below:

Jerry Lee Lewis: "I am filled with profound sadness with the loss of my friend and fellow artist, Kenny Rogers. God Bless him and his family. He will be greatly missed by all, but his outstanding legacy will live on. Love you, my friend."

Charlie Daniels: "Thank you Kenny Rogers for being a part of our lives for so long. Your songs are woven into the fabric of our memories - classics, that will live on in the musical heart of a world that will miss you so much. Rest in peace, Gambler."

Mickey Gilley: "Kenny Rogers was a dear friend of mine. I worked with him back in 1959 in a recording studio in Houston, Texas. He was working with a jazz group known as the Bobby Doyle Trio at the time. A lot of folks didn't know this, but Kenny played the upright bass on my first song that charted in Houston. I have lost a great friend and the music world has lost what I refer to as a superstar. He became a legend in country music, pop music and movies, as well. Truly a great talent overall. He will definitely be missed by me and all of his fans."

Randy Travis: "'I love you. Stay in touch. Take care of yourself. And, if you ever start recording again, I want to be there'-kind words from my longtime friend, Kenny Rogers. He was always near when you needed him, with that infectious smile that lit a room. I had the honor of working with Kenny, numerous times, over the last 35 years-each time I was left a better person. The songs he gave us and the friendships he collected, will keep his all in touch with our brother, our hero, our friend. Rest easy, Kenny...we will record again, and you will be there. I love you, too!"

Ricky Skaggs: "Kenny Rogers was truly an artist of the highest caliber. As a singer, songwriter, entertainer, and actor, he opened doors and enhanced the careers of many other artists just by recording a song with them. His voice and smooth singing style enabled him to move in and out of different musical genres like walking from one room to the next. But music was not his only creative outlet. He was also an amazing photographer. Rest well my brother, you gave us a lot in this life!"

Bobby Bare: "Kenny Rogers was one of the greatest, I've been thinking about him all day since I heard the sad news. When we went into Hall of Fame together, truth is, I thought he was already in! To be inducted alongside him made it that much more of an honor. 'The Gamber' is a great story song, so well written, and Kenny had an ear for really great songs. He had a magic voice, instantly recognizable. I will miss my friend."

Pam Tillis: "As long as I can remember there has been Kenny Rogers. It began the moment daddy brought home his 'First Edition' album with the soon to be hit single 'Ruby Don't Take Your Love to Town.' That song put daddy on the map as a songwriter, and Kenny Rogers became a legend in the making. And I loved that voice! Many years later as a fledgling entertainer, I got to open for him and watch a true master at work. A dream come true was getting to sing with him. Totally unreal. Another special moment was having Kenny Rogers, the photographer, take one of my favorite portraits of dad and I. Ever. A true renaissance man. Kenny, thank you for a lifetime of music and memories. Sending deepest sympathies to his family."



Larry Gatlin: "I have lost an old friend and the world has lost a consummate entertainer. 'The Gatlin Boys' did hundreds of shows with 'Kenneth' as we called him. More often than not, I watched from the wings as he masterfully strutted and fretted his hour upon the stage. Last night, 'the Gambler he broke even.'"



John Anderson: "Kenny was one of the few that successfully crossed genres. I've been a fan from a long time back, and we will all miss his voice and style."

The Marshall Tucker Band's Doug Gray: "To one of the old guys that taught me so much, God Bless you, Kenny. Keep an eye out for Larry Butler."





