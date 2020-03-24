Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week

Metallica's social media promo image Metallica's social media promo image

Metallica have launched their new #MetallicaMondays series where they will be streaming full concerts from their archives via YouTube and Facebook each week.

The band kicked off the special series yesterday (March 23rd) with a stream of their June 8, 2019 concert that took place at Live at Slane Castle in Meath, Ireland.

The group had this to say, "While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance?

"Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!" Stream the Slane Castle Show below





