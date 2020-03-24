.

Psychostick To Stream Cabin Fever Concerts

Keavin Wiggins | 03-24-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

PsychostickPhoto courtesy TAG

Psychostick have announced that they will be launching a brand new Cabin Fever Concerts live streaming series that will take place every Thursday at 5:00 EST.

Rawrb had this to say, "We recently started poking around at the idea of performing over the internet, live, all while interacting with the fans and viewers. Our amazing fans showed up and supported us right back, and it's so amazing that this sort of thing can be done in such strange times. Any band can do this, and I encourage those performers out there who are unable to tour or play regular shows to look into live streaming. You just might surprise yourself at how well you'd do."

Joshy said, "If people can't go out to shows, then we'll come to them in their homes... so heat up a bowl of ramen noodles and let's have some damn fun. Just because we're not supposed to leave the house doesn't mean we aren't allowed to have fun."

Matty J added, "Psychostick's 'Cabin Fever Concerts' are fun because THE WHOLE WORLD is invited! No matter how far apart we are, we can all get together safely to have a kick-ass time online! You don't have to worry about parking or how you're gonna get there/home (all drinking, NO driving!) You can watch a Psychostick concert from ANYWHERE in your underwear, your birthday suit, BDSM gear, etc... It doesn't cost you anything and there's no hidden fees (lookin at YOU Ticketmaster / Live Nation). If you like what we're doing and feel like supporting us, anything helps, even just watching us for free and having a good time. Who knew brutal riffs and crunchy metal could be so positive?"

Shmalex concluded, "Streaming live concerts offers musicians a chance to perform for people all over the globe in real time. To me, it seems like a fantastic opportunity to help the world develop a global mindset to not only work together, but to enjoy art together as well. If you agree with that, then you have to agree that songs like "Scrotal Torment" and "Thinkin' With Yer D" are indeed...art." Check out the embed below:


Related Stories


Psychostick To Stream Cabin Fever Concerts

Psychostick Surprise Release New Album and Announce Tour

More Psychostick News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'- Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week- Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne- Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled- more


Reviews
Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

On The Record: Ibrahim Ferrer and Radio Tarifa

advertisement


Latest News
Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'

Metallica Streaming Full Concerts Online Each Week

Stay Home For Ozzy Urges Kelly Osbourne

Rock Hall Induction Ceremony Rescheduled

Sammy Hagar Announces New Season Of Rock & Roll Road Trip

Devon Allman Launching We Are Still All Together Tour

Between the Buried and Me Announce Anniversary Reissue

Def Leppard In The Studio For Debut's 40th Anniversary



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.