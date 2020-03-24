Psychostick To Stream Cabin Fever Concerts

Psychostick have announced that they will be launching a brand new Cabin Fever Concerts live streaming series that will take place every Thursday at 5:00 EST.

Rawrb had this to say, "We recently started poking around at the idea of performing over the internet, live, all while interacting with the fans and viewers. Our amazing fans showed up and supported us right back, and it's so amazing that this sort of thing can be done in such strange times. Any band can do this, and I encourage those performers out there who are unable to tour or play regular shows to look into live streaming. You just might surprise yourself at how well you'd do."

Joshy said, "If people can't go out to shows, then we'll come to them in their homes... so heat up a bowl of ramen noodles and let's have some damn fun. Just because we're not supposed to leave the house doesn't mean we aren't allowed to have fun."

Matty J added, "Psychostick's 'Cabin Fever Concerts' are fun because THE WHOLE WORLD is invited! No matter how far apart we are, we can all get together safely to have a kick-ass time online! You don't have to worry about parking or how you're gonna get there/home (all drinking, NO driving!) You can watch a Psychostick concert from ANYWHERE in your underwear, your birthday suit, BDSM gear, etc... It doesn't cost you anything and there's no hidden fees (lookin at YOU Ticketmaster / Live Nation). If you like what we're doing and feel like supporting us, anything helps, even just watching us for free and having a good time. Who knew brutal riffs and crunchy metal could be so positive?"

Shmalex concluded, "Streaming live concerts offers musicians a chance to perform for people all over the globe in real time. To me, it seems like a fantastic opportunity to help the world develop a global mindset to not only work together, but to enjoy art together as well. If you agree with that, then you have to agree that songs like "Scrotal Torment" and "Thinkin' With Yer D" are indeed...art." Check out the embed below:





