Shinedown Give Back With 'Atlas Falls'

Photo courtesy Press Here Photo courtesy Press Here

Shinedown wanted to help with the current pandemic and have delivered a special benefit single "Atlas Falls" with proceeds going towards Direct Relief.

The organization is currently "working to provide personal protective equipment and essential medical items, including protective masks, exam gloves and isolation gowns, to U.S. and international health workers", according to the band's camp.

Direct Relief and the put together a special package that includes the single and T-shirt, with 100% of the proceeds going to the organization. Frontman Brent Smith had this to say, "I have always said and believe to be true that music can heal us all. We need music, and each other, now more than ever as we all are witnessing a global pandemic unlike anything we have ever seen in many generations.

"Myself, Barry, Zach, Eric, and our Shinedown family want the entire world to know that we are in this together, and we must all do our part and continue to encourage love, respect and taking care of each other. Now is the time to put our differences aside so that we can truly lift each other up.

"We have partnered with an incredible organization Direct Relief who are doing important work globally to help the medical community receive the resources they need in order to save lives.

"Years ago during the writing and recording of the Amaryllis album there was a song that meant a great deal to me and the band titled "Atlas Falls." Although the song did not make the album, I always felt that one day the world would hear it...It has never been more clear to me than right now that the time has come for 'Atlas Falls' to arrive."

The special shirt and download can be purchased here. Stream the song below:





Related Stories

Shinedown, 311 and Weezer Lead Festival Lineup

Shinedown Announce The Deep Dive Tour

Iron Maiden Experience Was Life-Changing For Shinedown

Shinedown's Iron Maiden Experience Changed Their Album Perspective

Shinedown Get Animated For 'Monsters'

Shinedown Add North American Tour Leg

Shinedown, Papa Roach and Asking Alexandra Announce Tour

Shinedown Release 'Get Up' Video

Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour Into The Fall

More Shinedown News



