.

Van Halen In The Studio For 'Women And Children First' Anniversary

Michael Angulia | 03-25-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Van HalenAlbum cover art

The 40th anniversary of Van Halen's "Women And Children First" album is being celebrated with a special episode of the syndicated radio show In The Studio With Redbeard: The Stories Behind History's Greatest Rock Bands.

The show's host Redbeard had this to say, "It always seemed that Van Halen's 1980 third album, Women And Children First, suffered from "middle child syndrome". The first and last albums of the original band, the twin pillars of the 1978 debut Van Halen and then 1984, have always garnered so much attention (and deservedly so) that we have tended to ignore Women And Children First and its successor, Fair Warning, as musical flyover states. And that muted album cover didn't help matters any. Six years later, Bon Jovi would do better for packaging Slippery When Wet with a Hefty trash bag and a spray bottle of water.

"My guests in this classic rock interview are original band members, singer David Lee Roth, bass player/ harmony singer Michael Anthony, drummer Alex Van Halen, and fretmeister Eddie Van Halen reminding of us of a time four decades ago when Van Halen was establishing itself as America's premiere hard rock band with songs 'And The Cradle Will Rock' and 'Everybody Wants Some!!'. But the pace of almost constant touring, stopping only long enough to make another album, plus the band's notorious hedonism, were starting to kill the buzz." here.


Related Stories


Van Halen In The Studio For 'Women And Children First' Anniversary

David Lee Roth Delivering 'Timeless' Van Halen Set Live

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Postpones Las Vegas Residency Shows

Van Halen Producer Ted Templeman Releasing Autobiography

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Talks Health Cost Of Touring

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Still Has It Says Vai

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Addresses Voice Criticisms

David Lee Roth Comments On Eddie Van Halen's Health

Roth Reflects On Van Halen Recordings With Gene Simmons

Eddie Van Halen Doing 'Okay' Says Former Singer

More Van Halen News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launching New Online Series- Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Spring Tour- Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline- Van Halen- more


Reviews
Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Launching New Online Series

Lindsey Buckingham Postpones Spring Tour

Pearl Jam Launch Gigaton Preview Hotline

Van Halen In The Studio For 'Women And Children First' Anniversary

Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule More Spring US Tour Dates

John Fogerty Performs CCR Classics In Home Video Concert Series

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Releases Quarantine Cover

Singled Out: What We Lost's Lungs



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.