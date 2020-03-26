The Eagles Reschedule Hotel California Dates

Photo by George Holz courtesy Scoop Marketing Photo by George Holz courtesy Scoop Marketing

The Eagles have announced rescheduled Hotel California tour dates with the new shows in select markets now set to take place in September and October.

The shows feature the band performing the entire "Hotel California" album in full and joined by a orchestra and choir. The band then plays an additional set of some their biggest hits.

The postponed dates will be kicking off on September 18th in Denver, CO at the Pepsi Center and run through October 25th where they wrap up in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. See the dates below:



Fri, Sep 18, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Sat, Sep 19, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Fri, Sep 25, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Sat, Sep 26, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Tue, Sep 29, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum

Fri, Oct 2, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Sat, Oct 3, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Fri, Oct 16, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Sat, Oct 17, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Sat, Oct 24, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sun, Oct 25, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena





Related Stories

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh 2019 In Review

Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album 2019 In Review

Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour

Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners

The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour

Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song

The Eagles Add New Hotel California Tour Date

The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour

More Eagles News



