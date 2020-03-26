The Eagles Reschedule Hotel California Dates
The Eagles have announced rescheduled Hotel California tour dates with the new shows in select markets now set to take place in September and October.
The shows feature the band performing the entire "Hotel California" album in full and joined by a orchestra and choir. The band then plays an additional set of some their biggest hits.
The postponed dates will be kicking off on September 18th in Denver, CO at the Pepsi Center and run through October 25th where they wrap up in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Arena. See the dates below:
Fri, Sep 18, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Sat, Sep 19, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Fri, Sep 25, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum
Sat, Sep 26, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum
Tue, Sep 29, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Forum
Fri, Oct 2, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Sat, Oct 3, 2020 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Fri, Oct 16, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Sat, Oct 17, 2020 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wed, Oct 21, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Sat, Oct 24, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sun, Oct 25, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
The Eagles Reschedule Hotel California Dates
Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song 2019 In Review
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Makes Music With Eagles' Joe Walsh 2019 In Review
Slash and Sammy Hagar Guest On Eagles Legend's New Album 2019 In Review
Eagles Add Stadium Dates To Hotel California Tour
Eagles, Metallica, Guns N' Roses Among 2019 Top Earners
The Eagles Add Dates To Hotel California Tour
Foo Fighter Recruits Guns N' Roses, Eagles Stars For New Song
The Eagles Add New Hotel California Tour Date
The Eagles Announce 2020 Hotel California Tour