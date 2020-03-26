Neil Young Performs Rarities In Second Fireside Sessions Live Stream
(hennemusic) Neil Young performed a number of rare tracks in the second installment of his new live streaming series. "Fireside Sessions is back for more," shared Young on Twitter. "Come hang out. Free to all during these times."
Like last week's debut episode, the footage of the rocker was filmed by his wife, actress/director Daryl Hannah, at the couple's home in Telluride, CO.
As Rolling Stone notes, the latest edition opens with Young stepping outside to play the Ian and Sylvia Tyson classic, "Four Strong Winds," before returning to a piano indoors for his "After The Gold Rush" ballad, "Birds", and switching back to guitar for the title track to 1974's "On The Beach", which he hasn't delivered solo on acoustic since 2003 and only the fourth time he's done it since 1975.
Young plays the 1974 studio outtake, "Homefires", and then the "Harvest" cut, "Words", which writer Andy Greene suggest might possibly be the first time he's ever done the epic song without a band; he wraps up the night with "Love And Only Love" from "Ragged Glory", another one he's never done solo acoustic. Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
