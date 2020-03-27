.

'Remembering Kenny Rogers' Special Premieres Tonight

Keavin Wiggins | 03-27-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kenny Rogers

A special tribute broadcast entitled 'Remembering Kenny Rogers' will be premiering on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 tonight, March 27th at 9/8c.

The two hour special will be hosted by T. Graham Brown and will include live tracks from Kenny Rogers' 'Live By Request' album as well as special guests sharing their favorite memories of Rogers.

The guests include Wynonna, Tracy Lawrence, Tanya Tucker, Mark Wills, Crystal Gayle, Lee Greenwood, Janie Fricke, The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall, Ronnie Milsap, TG Sheppard, Billy Dean, Larry Gatlin, Linda Davis, and Sawyer Brown's Mark Miller.

T. Graham Brown had this to say, "Kenny Rogers was larger than life in so many ways. I toured the country doing shows with him and heard his hits night after night. Just about everyone in country music during his career opened for him and it is hard to imagine a world without Kenny.

"Thankfully his music will live on in our hearts and with the help from those who loved him the most, we have a great show, remembering our 'Sweet Music Man' from all 'Through The Years.'" See the additional air times below:

'Remembering Kenny Rogers with T. Graham Brown' special will air:
Friday, Mar 27th @ 9pm ET / 8pm CT
Friday, Mar 27th @ Midnight / 11pm CT
Saturday, Mar 28th @ 4pm ET / 3pm CT
Sunday, Mar 29th @ 10am ET / 9am CT

The special will also be available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.


Related Stories


'Remembering Kenny Rogers' Special Premieres Tonight

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Kenny Rogers

Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

Kenny Rogers Explains Hospitalization

More Kenny Rogers News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus- Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour- Def Leppard Share New Video and Delay Live Package- more


Reviews
Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

Engelbert Humperdinck - Reflections

advertisement


Latest News
Rammstein Say Till Did Not Test Positive For Coronavirus

Roger Waters Postpones North American Tour

Def Leppard Share New Video and Delay Live Package

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine Mourns Death Of His Sister

Rammstein's Till Lindemann Hospitalized With Covid-19

As I Lay Dying Release Charity Single 'Destruction Or Strength'

'Remembering Kenny Rogers' Special Premieres Tonight

Bowling For Soup Cover The Eagles' 'Already Gone'



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.