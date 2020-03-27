'Remembering Kenny Rogers' Special Premieres Tonight

A special tribute broadcast entitled 'Remembering Kenny Rogers' will be premiering on SiriusXM's Prime Country Channel 58 tonight, March 27th at 9/8c.

The two hour special will be hosted by T. Graham Brown and will include live tracks from Kenny Rogers' 'Live By Request' album as well as special guests sharing their favorite memories of Rogers.

The guests include Wynonna, Tracy Lawrence, Tanya Tucker, Mark Wills, Crystal Gayle, Lee Greenwood, Janie Fricke, The Oak Ridge Boys' Joe Bonsall, Ronnie Milsap, TG Sheppard, Billy Dean, Larry Gatlin, Linda Davis, and Sawyer Brown's Mark Miller.

T. Graham Brown had this to say, "Kenny Rogers was larger than life in so many ways. I toured the country doing shows with him and heard his hits night after night. Just about everyone in country music during his career opened for him and it is hard to imagine a world without Kenny.

"Thankfully his music will live on in our hearts and with the help from those who loved him the most, we have a great show, remembering our 'Sweet Music Man' from all 'Through The Years.'" See the additional air times below:

'Remembering Kenny Rogers with T. Graham Brown' special will air:

Friday, Mar 27th @ 9pm ET / 8pm CT

Friday, Mar 27th @ Midnight / 11pm CT

Saturday, Mar 28th @ 4pm ET / 3pm CT

Sunday, Mar 29th @ 10am ET / 9am CT

The special will also be available on-demand worldwide with the SiriusXM app and Pandora NOW with a standard SiriusXM subscription.





