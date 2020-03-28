REO Speedwagon Appear On Netflix's Ozark

REO Speedwagon make a special appearance during the new season of the hit Netflix series "Ozark", which premiered on Friday (March 27th).

The iconic band appear in the third episode "Kevin Cronin Was Here," of the just launched third season of the show which was named after the band's frontman.

Kevin had this to say,"We are big fans of Ozark here in the Cronin house, and have been waiting patiently for Season 3. The family will be snuggling up and going on a major Ozark binge this weekend. Be safe and take care."





