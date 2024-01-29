Train and REO Speedwagon Announce Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour

Train and REO Speedwagon have announced that they are teaming up this summer to launch a North American coheadlining tour and will be playing a very special intimate club show later this week to preview the trek.

Yacht Rock Revue will be the special guest for the 44-city Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour that is set to kick off on July 8th in Somerset, WI at the Somerset Amphitheater and will run through September 11th, where it will wrap in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.

Both bands will be celebrating the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour announcement by playing a special preview concert at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles this Thursday, February 1st, and they will also appear on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, January 31 for a special collaboration.

Train frontman Pat Monahan had this to say, "When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he's as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won't just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I'll love being on the stage."

REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin added, "Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour."

Monday, July 8 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

Wednesday, July 10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Thursday, July 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^*

Friday, July 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Saturday, July 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Monday, July 15 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Tuesday, July 16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ^

Friday, July 19 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ^

Saturday, July 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sunday, July 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tuesday, July 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

Wednesday, July 24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Friday, July 26 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Saturday, July 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, July 28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^

Wednesday, July 31 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thursday, August 1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Saturday, August 3 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

Sunday, August 4 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center

Tuesday, August 6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Wednesday, August 7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Friday, August 9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

Saturday, August 10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Sunday, August 11 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^

Friday, August 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^

Saturday, August 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 18 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Tuesday, August 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, August 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, August 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place ^

Friday, August 23 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Sunday, August 25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Monday, August 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Wednesday, August 28 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

Thursday, August 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Amphitheatre

Saturday, August 31 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Wednesday, September 4 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Friday, September 6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, September 7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sunday, September 8 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum

Tuesday, September 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Related Stories

Big Big Train Release 'Miarmare' Video

Sister Hazel Recruit Train's Pat Monahan For Lyrics for Life Concert

Songs And Symphoniques: The Music Of Moondog Arrives

Train and Tim McGraw To Rock City Parks Foundation Dinner & Concert Benefit

News > Train