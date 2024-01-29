Train and REO Speedwagon Announce Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour

Train and REO Speedwagon have announced that they are teaming up this summer to launch a North American coheadlining tour and will be playing a very special intimate club show later this week to preview the trek.
Yacht Rock Revue will be the special guest for the 44-city Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour that is set to kick off on July 8th in Somerset, WI at the Somerset Amphitheater and will run through September 11th, where it will wrap in Phoenix, AZ at the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre.
Both bands will be celebrating the Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour announcement by playing a special preview concert at the Whisky a Go Go in Los Angeles this Thursday, February 1st, and they will also appear on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! this Wednesday, January 31 for a special collaboration.
Train frontman Pat Monahan had this to say, "When I was younger I heard a band called REO Speedwagon and fell in love with their numerous, infectious hit songs. Years later I met Kevin Cronin, and thank goodness he's as great a person as he is a songwriter. This tour won't just be a great time with great people, but a tour that will have a ton of familiar songs to most generations. I will be wishing I was in the audience as much as I'll love being on the stage."
REO Speedwagon's Kevin Cronin added, "Pat Monahan and I have done several benefit shows over the years, and now we get to take out our bands for a summer full of music and fun. I love the idea of bringing together people of all ages, who share a common love for well-crafted songs and high energy live performances. The REO boys are stoked about this tour."
Monday, July 8 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater
Wednesday, July 10 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Thursday, July 11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE ^*
Friday, July 12 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Saturday, July 13 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Monday, July 15 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Tuesday, July 16 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Wednesday, July 17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre ^
Friday, July 19 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ^
Saturday, July 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sunday, July 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tuesday, July 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
Wednesday, July 24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Friday, July 26 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Saturday, July 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sunday, July 28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^
Wednesday, July 31 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thursday, August 1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Saturday, August 3 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
Sunday, August 4 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center
Tuesday, August 6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Wednesday, August 7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Friday, August 9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Saturday, August 10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Sunday, August 11 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
Friday, August 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^
Saturday, August 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sunday, August 18 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Tuesday, August 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, August 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thursday, August 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place ^
Friday, August 23 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
Sunday, August 25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Monday, August 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Wednesday, August 28 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*
Thursday, August 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Amphitheatre
Saturday, August 31 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Wednesday, September 4 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Friday, September 6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Saturday, September 7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sunday, September 8 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum
Tuesday, September 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
