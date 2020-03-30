.

The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward Releases New EP

Michael Angulia | 03-30-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Justin Hayward

The Moody Blues icon Justin Hayward has released a brand new two track digital EP entitled "One Summer Day / My Juliette." We were sent the following details:

"One Summer Day" is written in a conversational style, telling the story of unexpected events taking place one day in the summer. According to Justin, the song came about in an organic manner. "[It] just sprang out of my old Martin guitar late one evening...I had been playing the riff for a while just for fun, without realizing it could actually be a song."

"My Juliette," which references Danny Williams' early 60s recording of "Moon River", was inspired by Justin's childhood fascination with the theater. His mother played piano for a repertory theater group during a summer in his childhood. He played guitar for the company, and was drawn into the artistry of the stage, from Shakespeare to pantomime. "I was entranced and I still treasure every moment of that theatre life," Hayward continues. "I had the song for years before I was sure I wanted to actually finish or record it because I enjoyed just playing around with it." Listen to the songs here.


Related Stories


The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward Releases New EP

More Justin Hayward News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert- Thomas Rhett- I Love Rock 'N' Roll Songwriter Dies From Covid-19- KISS Rescheduled Dates- more


Reviews
Caught In The Act: Beasto Blanco Live

Great White - Stage

Jah9 - Note to Self

Jackson Price - I Used To Have Fun

Ptolema - Maze

advertisement


Latest News
Dave Grohl Rocks Foo Fighters Classic For Living Room Concert

Thomas Rhett Celebrates Birthday With All-Star Collaboration

Clutch Release New Monster-Themed Compilation

John Fogerty Performs Pair Of CCR Classics At Home

Infected Rain Announce Tour With Eluveitie and Insomnium

Billie Joe Armstrong Unplugs For Green Day Hit

I Love Rock 'N' Roll Songwriter Dies From Covid-19

Bon Jovi Share 'Unbroken' Video Featuring The Invictus Games Choir



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic - Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.