The Moody Blues' Justin Hayward Releases New EP

The Moody Blues icon Justin Hayward has released a brand new two track digital EP entitled "One Summer Day / My Juliette." We were sent the following details:

"One Summer Day" is written in a conversational style, telling the story of unexpected events taking place one day in the summer. According to Justin, the song came about in an organic manner. "[It] just sprang out of my old Martin guitar late one evening...I had been playing the riff for a while just for fun, without realizing it could actually be a song."

"My Juliette," which references Danny Williams' early 60s recording of "Moon River", was inspired by Justin's childhood fascination with the theater. His mother played piano for a repertory theater group during a summer in his childhood. He played guitar for the company, and was drawn into the artistry of the stage, from Shakespeare to pantomime. "I was entranced and I still treasure every moment of that theatre life," Hayward continues. "I had the song for years before I was sure I wanted to actually finish or record it because I enjoyed just playing around with it." Listen to the songs here.





