Queen Announce Rescheduled Rhapsody Tour Dates

Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they have been forced to reschedule their European Rhapsody tour UK and European leg due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tour was original set to take place this spring and early summer but has now been pushed to next year and will be kicking off on May 23rd of 2021 in Bologna, Italy at the Unipol Arena.

Brian May had this to say, "We're very sad to announce the postponement of our summer shows in Europe, although in the present crazy state of the world, it cannot be a surprise to our fans.

"Those incredible scenes at our concerts just over a month ago now seem like an impossibly distant dream. We were so lucky to be able to complete that tour, running just ahead of the wave that was about to break on us.

"I know many of our fans are having similar moments of disbelief and bewilderment out there. Of course we would have gone ahead with the dates had it been humanly possible.

"The good news is that we do NOW have a PLAN B ready to roll. If you hold on to your tickets they will be valid for the rescheduled shows. God willing, we will be there with bells on!" See the dates below:

May 23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena

May 26 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

May 27 - Antwerp Belgium - Sportspalais

May 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

May 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

June 01 - London, UK - The O2

June 02 - London, UK - The O2

June 04 - London, UK - The O2

June 05 - London, UK - The O2

June 07 - London, UK - The O2

June 08 - London, UK - The O2

June 10 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

June 11 - Manchester UK - Manchester Arena

June 13 - Birmingham, UK - Utlita Arena

June 14 - Birmingham, UK - Utlita Arena

June 16 - London, UK - The O2

June 17 - London, UK - The O2

June 19 - London, UK - The O2

June 20 - London, UK - The O2

June 24 - Berlin, German - Mercedes-Benz Arena

June 26 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

June 28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

June 29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle

July 01 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

July 02 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

July 06 - Madrid, Spain - Wiznik Centre

July 07 - Madrid, Spain - Wiznik Centre





