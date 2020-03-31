Queen Announce Rescheduled Rhapsody Tour Dates
Queen + Adam Lambert have announced that they have been forced to reschedule their European Rhapsody tour UK and European leg due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The tour was original set to take place this spring and early summer but has now been pushed to next year and will be kicking off on May 23rd of 2021 in Bologna, Italy at the Unipol Arena.
Brian May had this to say, "We're very sad to announce the postponement of our summer shows in Europe, although in the present crazy state of the world, it cannot be a surprise to our fans.
"Those incredible scenes at our concerts just over a month ago now seem like an impossibly distant dream. We were so lucky to be able to complete that tour, running just ahead of the wave that was about to break on us.
"I know many of our fans are having similar moments of disbelief and bewilderment out there. Of course we would have gone ahead with the dates had it been humanly possible.
"The good news is that we do NOW have a PLAN B ready to roll. If you hold on to your tickets they will be valid for the rescheduled shows. God willing, we will be there with bells on!" See the dates below:
May 23 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena
May 26 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena
May 27 - Antwerp Belgium - Sportspalais
May 29 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
May 30 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome
June 01 - London, UK - The O2
June 02 - London, UK - The O2
June 04 - London, UK - The O2
June 05 - London, UK - The O2
June 07 - London, UK - The O2
June 08 - London, UK - The O2
June 10 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena
June 11 - Manchester UK - Manchester Arena
June 13 - Birmingham, UK - Utlita Arena
June 14 - Birmingham, UK - Utlita Arena
June 16 - London, UK - The O2
June 17 - London, UK - The O2
June 19 - London, UK - The O2
June 20 - London, UK - The O2
June 24 - Berlin, German - Mercedes-Benz Arena
June 26 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena
June 28 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion
June 29 - Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle
July 01 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
July 02 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena
July 06 - Madrid, Spain - Wiznik Centre
July 07 - Madrid, Spain - Wiznik Centre
