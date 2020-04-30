Robin Trower Postpones Spring Tour Dates To Fall

Music icon Robin Trower has announced that he has been forced to postpone his European spring tour dates to the fall and has revealed the rescheduled UK dates for the trek.

Trower postponed the dates due to the current Covid-19 pandemic shutdown and is now set to launch the run of three UK dates on November 18th in Southampton.

Additional dates in Holfirth and London have been rescheduled as well with details for the new postponed dates in France, Belgium and Holland still to be announced.

Sari Schorr will be supporting Trower at all three UK dates, playing with a full band in Holmsfirth and London and with a trio in Southampton.

Prior the UK dates, Trower will be playing a US tour this fall. See the rescheduled shows below:

18th Nov The Brook - Southampton (UK)

20th Nov Picturedrome - Holmfirth (UK)

22th Nov Islington/London - Assembly Rooms (UK)





