Rage Against The Machine Postpone Reunion Tour

Rage Against The Machine have announced rescheduled dates for their reunion tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing back the trek to the spring and summer of next year.

The new dates are scheduled to kick off on June 3rd, 2021 in El Paso, TX at the Don Haskins Center and will wrap up on August 20th in Cleveland, OH at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The band explained the delay, "Rage Against The Machine will commence our tour at such a time when we are confident it will be safe for our fans.

"The rerouted dates (heath and safety permitting) are below and YOUR TICKETS WILL BE HONORED for the postponed shows. During this difficult time we also respect the fans who want their ticket money back. We've requested and confirmed that, as of this weekend, ANYONE who wants a refund can begin the process at your point of purchase.

"We sincerely hope that each one of you and your families and friends stay safe and well and that music is bringing you solace and inspiration. We look forward to seeing you." See the dates below:

6/3 El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

6/5 Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center

6/7 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

6/8 Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

6/11 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

6/12 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

6/15 Portland, OR - Moda Center

6/17 Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

6/19 Vancouver, BC - Pacific Coliseum at the PNE

6/21 Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

6/23 Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

6/25 Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

7/2 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

7/3 Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

7/5 Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

7/7 Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

7/9 St Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

7/10 East Troy, WI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7/12 Chicago, IL - United Center

7/13 Chicago, IL - United Center

7/20 Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

7/22 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

7/23 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

7/26 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

7/27 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

7/29 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

8/6 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

8/7 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

8/9 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

8/10 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

8/12 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

8/14 Washington DC - Capital One Arena

8/15 Washington DC - Capital One Arena

8/17 Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

8/19 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

8/20 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse





