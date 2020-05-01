The Eagles Reveal Rescheduled Hotel California Dates

The Eagles have announced the rescheduled dates for their U.S. Hotel California Tour, which will now be taking place in the fall of next year, due to the pandemic shutdown.

The special shows will include two sets. The first will feature the band playing the landmark album in its entirety joined by an orchestra and choir, followed by a second set of some of their biggest hits.

Tickets for the original dates, which were scheduled to take place this September and October, will be honored at the new shows, with refunds being offered at the point of purchase for fans unable to attend the 2021 concerts.

The tour is now scheduled to get underway with two night at the Pepsi Center in Denver on September 16th and 18th and will wrap up with a pair of shows at the Chase Center in San Francisco on October 22nd and 23rd. See the new dates below:

Denver, CO - Pepsi Center - Thu, Sep 16, 2021

Denver, CO - Pepsi Center - Sat, Sep 18, 2021

Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center - Tue, Sep 21, 2021

Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Fri, Sep 24, 2021

Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena - Sat, Sep 25, 2021

St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - Fri, Oct 1, 2021

St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center - Sat, Oct 2, 2021

Los Angeles, CA - Forum - Fri, Oct 15, 2021

Los Angeles, CA - Forum - Sat, Oct 16, 2021

Los Angeles, CA - Forum - Tue, Oct 19, 2021

San Francisco, CA - Chase Center - Fri, Oct 22, 2021

San Francisco, CA - Chase Center - Sat, Oct 23, 2021





