Virtual Metallica Tour Launched

Metallica have announced that their SiriusXM dedicated channel Mandatory Metallica has launched a month-long "virtual tour" featuring past concert from across the globe.

The daily series will feature a different concert from the band's career. The channel also features other special content including an on-demand replay of the band's SiriusXM Town Hall series appearance.

Drummer Lars Ulrich is also hosting a special at-home DJ session called "Welcome Home". Fans do not need to subscribe to the service as they are offering access for free until May 30th. Stream online here.





