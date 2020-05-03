.

Virtual Metallica Tour Launched

Michael Angulia | 05-03-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Metallica

Metallica have announced that their SiriusXM dedicated channel Mandatory Metallica has launched a month-long "virtual tour" featuring past concert from across the globe.

The daily series will feature a different concert from the band's career. The channel also features other special content including an on-demand replay of the band's SiriusXM Town Hall series appearance.

Drummer Lars Ulrich is also hosting a special at-home DJ session called "Welcome Home". Fans do not need to subscribe to the service as they are offering access for free until May 30th. Stream online here.


Related Stories


Virtual Metallica Tour Launched

Metallica Rock Classic Song In Isolation Video

Metallica and Megadeth Stars In Bonus Clip For Thrash Doc

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels

Metallica May Make New Album While In Quarantine

Metallica Streaming Full Black Album Era Concert This Week

Metallica Headlined Louder Than Life Festival Canceled

Metallica Streaming Full Munich Concert This Week

Metallica Go Home For This Week's Full Concert Stream

Metallica React To Death Of Producer From Covid-19

More Metallica News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Virtual Metallica Tour Launched- Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover- All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart- Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger- Iron Maiden- more

Reviews

Premiere: Mike Z Revs Up With 'Let's F-in Ride'

Sites and Sounds: Taste of the South Edition

Singled Out: 09's Idle Hands Featuring Chris Ratzlaff

Missing Persons - Dreaming

Singled Out: Mantric's The Towering Mountain'

advertisement
Latest News

Virtual Metallica Tour Launched

Filter Hit Gets All-Star Quarantine Cover

All-Star Foo Fighters Cover Tops Chart

Rolling Stone's Mick Jagger To Rock Relief Concert Livestream

Iron Maiden Revisit Live After Death For Live Collection Series

Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track

The Sword Share Their Take On KISS Classic

Less Than Jake Launch 'Lost At Home Sessions'