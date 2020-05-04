Former Awolnation Star Returns With Ziminy

Former Awolnation bassist and multi-instrumentalist Dave Amezcua has returned with his new project Ziminy and will be digitally releasing a new single called "She (Zoey Deutch)," this Friday, May 8th.

Amezcua had this to say about the track, "To me, 'She (Zoey Deutch)' is like wrapping yourself in a warm blanket that just came out of the dryer. It just feels good to play and listen to!

"I had this lyric idea bouncing around 'She's my one telephone call,' which inspired the thought 'who is the one person I'd call from prison?' That really became the concept that birthed the idea for this track.

"The lovely and talented actress Zoey Deutch really has nothing to do with this song, as my wife truly inspired it. But she's the perfect fictional muse to quench my thirst for 80's song titles with female names. My wife's name is Keesha, it would've never worked!

"I have found a comfort in sitting down and playing or writing a new tune during this pandemic. It's a distraction from our reality that is currently taking place, and the many people who are experiencing loss.

"As someone who suffers from crippling anxiety, if I chose to focus on that all day long, I'd just lose it. So music, weather I'm writing, or just listening to something has really helped me escape. Much love to anyone out there who has experienced a loss as a result of this virus, and I hope my music can help lift your day in a positive." Dave is streaming the song ahead of the official release here.





