In Mourning Giving Away Song From 'Monolith' Reissue

In Mourning are offering a free download of their track "The Smoke" to celebrate the upcoming physical media reissue of their out-of-print sophomore album "Monolith".
The album will once again be available for fans on July 24th and will be released on CD, as well as three different double LP formats. The band is giving away the track "The Smoke" here.
The band had this to say, "Our old rock, Monolith, is turning ten years old this year... how weird is that? Anyhow, to celebrate it properly we're doing a re-release with the guys over at Agonia Records. It's already available on most digital platforms, there'll be a cool shirt with a naked guy on it and we're doing a nice new digipak for the cd.
"Although, the cornerstones of the party are the new vinyls, the new presses will be double discs so the sound quality will be improved and they'll come in glorious pink, smooth bone white and clear or classic old black" Stream "The Smoke" below:
