.

In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video

08-27-2019
In Mourning

In Mourning have released a music video for their new single "Black Storm". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Garden Of Storms", which is due on October 4th.

They had this to say about the new record, "We made a new album! It's called The Garden of Storms ans it is the final piece in a trilogy which started with The Weight of Oceans. We've headed back.. and forward, at the same time. We're back recording with Jonas Kjellgren who made the sound of our earlier albums, yet we have a lot of things that are new with this album.

"The band constellation is new with Sebastian and Jocke, we've worked in ways we've never done before, new vibes and new songs even if we planted the seeds to some of them a long time ago. In times where things kind of seem to scatter and change a lot around us, this still feels like our most solid, honest and complete album to date". Watch the video here.


Related Stories


In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video

In Mourning Announce New Album 'Garden Of Storms'

More In Mourning News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album- Foo Fighters Rock AC/DC Classic At Reading Festival- Vinnie Vincent Turned Down By Kruise Fest- more


Reviews
Peter Frampton Live On Keeping the Blues Alive Mediterranean Cruise

Quick Flicks: Bachman

Caught In The Act: Queen + Adam Lambert Live In Chicago

Hot In The City: Hot Late Summer Concerts

Caught In The Act: Peter Frampton and Jason Bonham (Frampton's Farewell Tour)

advertisement


Latest News
Neal Schon Appears On Former Journey Singer's New Album

Rolling Stones Play Rare 1967 Classic At The Rose Bowl

The Flower Kings Announce New Double Album

In Mourning Release 'Black Storm' Video

Kobra And The Lotus Share New Song 'Get The F Out Of Here'

Academy Killer Stream New Single 'Looks To Kill'

Slowly Slowly Release 'Creature Of Habit Pt.2' Video

Singled Out: Vazum's Someday



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.