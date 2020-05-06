L.A. Guns Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Let You Down'

L.A. Guns, featuring Phil Lewis and Tracii Guns, have released a brand new single called 'Let You Down' and an accompanying lyric video for the track.

The song was written and recorded this past month as the band works on their forthcoming album, but they liked the song so much they decided to release it right away.

Frontman Phil Lewis had this to say,, "This is our new single, 'Let You Down,' a deep haunting work and words from a tormented soul. It was recorded during quarantine, so Tracii laid down his guitar tracks in Denmark, I did my vocals at home in Las Vegas, and Adam Hamilton played drums and mixed it in LA.

"Under normal circumstances, it would have been recorded in a more traditional way, but somehow the isolation adds to the atmosphere of this very cool song. I'm sure you're going to love it. Cheers."

Tracii Guns added, "This song just appeared at the right time, while we were writing and recording on different continents. Also, we won't be performing anytime soon and it seems like the type of song that our fans can hold on to for awhile." Watch the video below:





Related Stories

Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Led Zeppelin Lead Special Radio Channels

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album

L.A. Guns Team Up With William Shatner On New Xmas EP

Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups

Guns N' Roses' McKagan Learned From Axl Rose

Guns N' Roses Have Learned To Keep Things Under Wraps

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard Lead Music Festival Lineups

Guns N' Roses Lead Austin City Limits Fest Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

More L.A. Guns News



