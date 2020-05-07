Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66

Former Bad Company and Ted Nugent lead vocalist Brian Howe died on Wednesday (April 6th) at the age of 66. The cause of death was reportedly cardiac arrest.

A family member told TMZ that Howe passed away at from cardiac arrest and gave a conflicting account that it was at his home in Florida or "possibly" on the way to the hospital.

His son Michael told the publication, "I feel we are all put in this world for a reason. The passion for music was my father's, and I am so happy that his legacy will live on."

Howe was recruited by Bad Company's Mick Ralphs and Simon Kirke in 1986 to replaced Paul Rodgers and he went on to make several albums with the band, including the hit "Holy Water", before departing the group in 1994.

Watch a video for the band's hit 1990 single "If You Needed Somebody" below:





Related Stories

Bad Company In The Studio For 'Straight Shooter' Anniversary

AC/DC Frontman Previews Bad Company's Paul Rodgers Interview

Bad Company Swan Song Years Box Set Announced

Bad Company In The Studio For 45th Debut Anniversary

Bad Company In The Studio For Desolation Angels Anniversary

Bad Company Announce U.S. Live Dates

More Bad Company News



