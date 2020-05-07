Queen's Brian May Virtually Jams With We Will Rock You Cast

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May joins cast members of the "We Will Rock You" musical for a virtual video performance of the band's 1975 classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", in an effort to raise funds for the UK charity Acting For Others.
Created by Sabrina Aloueche (Scaramouche in London) and Alex Bourne (Khashoggi in London), the video began as a small project - with Aloueche recruiting performers and Bourne mixing and editing the video - that grew to feature over 50 cast members, creatives and musicians from the long-running musical, which opened on London in 2002.
"Together, and with the help of a few friends, a three-week project has resulted in a beautiful statement that music, whether live or recorded or in isolation, really does bring a community together!," says Aloueche. "Because of this, they'd like to shine a light and raise some awareness for a wonderful charity whose incredible work has helped many individual actors in this industry especially during these tough and uncertain times: Acting For Others." Watch the video and read more here.
