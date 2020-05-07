Steve Hackett Announces Autobiography 'A Genesis In My Bed'

Former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett has announced that he will be releasing his autobiography, entitled "A Genesis In My Bed," on July 24th and a few short excepts from the book have been shared.

Steve had this to say about the book, "It's often revealing. There's lace, loves and butterflies, and I explore personal feelings. I've answered many questions fans asked over the years too, such as why I left Genesis.

"It's taken fifteen years to bring this book to fruition, writing between tours, recording and legal challenges, but that's given me time to really develop it." Below are some brief excerpts:

On joining Genesis: He lifted his head and looked at me with a steely gaze... "You've heard of them, haven't you?" Once again I was up against that invisible wall, aware I could either choose to sit there and give in or climb over it. But once over the wall, you can never go back. I knew there and then I was about to take a leap of faith into that new world and that my life was about to change for good. I was to board a spaceship to a new planet with a bunch of aliens. I emptied my glass, put it down and walked out through the door into the sunshine, clutching that ticket to Mars.

On leaving Genesis: Had I done the right thing? It was a big risk and a huge step into the unknown. I was leaving a world class band that was by now filling arenas internationally. I had to trust in the power of my instinct and inspiration...





