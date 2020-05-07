Swallow the Sun To Stream Live Acoustic Show

Swallow the Sun have announced that they will be playing a special an acoustic show from Sonic Pump Studios on Thursday, May 7th, 2020, at 1PM EDT.
The band had this to say about the gig, "As you've heard, our North American tour is postponed to 2021 and it looks like we will not do much summer festivals either.
"This is why we need your support and we want to offer you a special evening with possibility to chat with the band between songs. Due to Corona situation, there will be 4 members on stage, Mikko, Jaani, Juuso and Juho". Tickets are available here.
