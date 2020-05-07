.

Swallow the Sun To Stream Live Acoustic Show

Michael Angulia | 05-07-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Swallow the Sun

Swallow the Sun have announced that they will be playing a special an acoustic show from Sonic Pump Studios on Thursday, May 7th, 2020, at 1PM EDT.

The band had this to say about the gig, "As you've heard, our North American tour is postponed to 2021 and it looks like we will not do much summer festivals either.

"This is why we need your support and we want to offer you a special evening with possibility to chat with the band between songs. Due to Corona situation, there will be 4 members on stage, Mikko, Jaani, Juuso and Juho". Tickets are available here.


Related Stories


Swallow the Sun To Stream Live Acoustic Show

Swallow The Sun Announce North American Headline Tour

Swallow The Sun Stream New Song 'Upon The Water'

Swallow The Sun Announce New Studio Album

More Swallow the Sun News


advertisement
Day In Rock

Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates- Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert- The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream- more

Reviews

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In

Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow

The Claudettes - High Times in the Dark

Singled Out: Charles Fauna's A Total Dream

advertisement
Latest News

Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates

Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert

The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit

Queen' Brian May Addresses Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Idea

Kenny Chesney Surprise Releases 'We Do' Video

Nervosa Announces New Band Lineup

Liam Gallagher Delays Release Of MTV Unplugged Album

Gears Release 'Stronger Than Pain' Lyric Video