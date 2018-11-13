Swallow The Sun Announce New Studio Album Swallow The Sun have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, "When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light" on January 25th. The group offered this description, "Fuelled by personal loss and powered by the will to continue, When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light showcases the group's ability to maintain its signature sound while expanding upon horizons and diving deeper into the crevasse of doom-death metal. "Even though the single and the album are conceptually connected, they are musically completely different. While Lumina Aurea - featuring Wardruna's Einar Selvik and The Foreshadowing's Marco I Benevento - marks the band's darkest and most sinister piece of music the band has ever released, the album follows a more positive approach and continues in the vein of previous albums." Swallow The Sun: When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

1. When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light

2. The Crimson Crown

3. Firelights

4. Upon The Water

5. Stone Wings

6. Clouds On Your Side

7. Here On The Black Earth

8. Never Left

Related Stories



Swallow The Sun Announce New Studio Album More Swallow The Sun News Share this article

