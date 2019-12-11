Swallow The Sun Announce North American Headline Tour
Swallow The Sun have just announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour next spring in support of their latest record "When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light".
They will be supported on the trek by Infected Rain and Wheeland will be kicking things off on April 20th in Tampa, Fl at Crowbar and will conclude the tour on May 24th in Dallas, TX at Trees/
Mikko Kotamaki had this to say, "We have been touring many times in North America since 2007 but never headlined before this. So it's about time to play you a decent length shows, not just 30-45min like before.
"Better get your tickets now and spread the word. No excuses, you asked for it, you got it! See you soon!" See the dates below:
April 20 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
April 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables
April 22 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
April 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
April 24 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
April 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
April 26 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
April 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
April 30 - Quebec City, Canada - L'Anti
May 1 - Ottawa, Canada - Mavericks
May 2 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground
May 3 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
May 4 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
May 5 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
May 6 - Madison, WI - Crucible
May 7 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
May 9 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe
May 12 - Vancouver, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre
May 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
May 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
May 15 - Bend, OR - Third Street Pub
May 16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
May 17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go
May 18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
May 19 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
May 20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live**
May 23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar**
May 24 - Dallas, TX - Trees**
**no Wheel
