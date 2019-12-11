.

Swallow The Sun Announce North American Headline Tour

Michael Angulia | 12-11-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Swallow The Sun

Swallow The Sun have just announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour next spring in support of their latest record "When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light".

They will be supported on the trek by Infected Rain and Wheeland will be kicking things off on April 20th in Tampa, Fl at Crowbar and will conclude the tour on May 24th in Dallas, TX at Trees/

Mikko Kotamaki had this to say, "We have been touring many times in North America since 2007 but never headlined before this. So it's about time to play you a decent length shows, not just 30-45min like before.

"Better get your tickets now and spread the word. No excuses, you asked for it, you got it! See you soon!" See the dates below:

April 20 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar
April 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables
April 22 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven
April 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
April 24 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
April 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge
April 26 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
April 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
April 30 - Quebec City, Canada - L'Anti
May 1 - Ottawa, Canada - Mavericks
May 2 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground
May 3 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place
May 4 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge
May 5 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
May 6 - Madison, WI - Crucible
May 7 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam
May 9 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe
May 12 - Vancouver, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre
May 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
May 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
May 15 - Bend, OR - Third Street Pub
May 16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
May 17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go
May 18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
May 19 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones
May 20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red
May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live**
May 23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar**
May 24 - Dallas, TX - Trees**
**no Wheel


Related Stories


Swallow The Sun Announce North American Headline Tour

Swallow The Sun Stream New Song 'Upon The Water'

Swallow The Sun Announce New Studio Album

More Swallow The Sun News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Staind Extending Reunion Into 2020- Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford- Slipknot's Knotfest Expanding To New Country Next Year- Ozzy Osbourne- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Paul Winter's 40th Annual Winter Solstice Celebration

Holiday Gift Guide: Quick Flicks Gifts

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jimi Hendrix, Chris Cornell and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Jethro Tull

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Ozzy Osbourne, Freddie Mercury and more

advertisement


Latest News
Staind Extending Reunion Into 2020

Judas Priest Reunion On The Table Says Halford

Slipknot's Knotfest Expanding To New Country Next Year

Ozzy Osbourne Updates Stolen Randy Rhoads Gear Reward Offer

Queen + Adam Lambert Expand Rhapsody Residency

Swallow The Sun Announce North American Headline Tour

Don Henley In The Studio For Building the Perfect Beast Anniversary

Iron Maiden Offshoot British Lion Stream The Burning



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.