Swallow The Sun Announce North American Headline Tour

Swallow The Sun have just announced that they will be launching a North American headline tour next spring in support of their latest record "When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light".

They will be supported on the trek by Infected Rain and Wheeland will be kicking things off on April 20th in Tampa, Fl at Crowbar and will conclude the tour on May 24th in Dallas, TX at Trees/

Mikko Kotamaki had this to say, "We have been touring many times in North America since 2007 but never headlined before this. So it's about time to play you a decent length shows, not just 30-45min like before.

"Better get your tickets now and spread the word. No excuses, you asked for it, you got it! See you soon!" See the dates below:



April 20 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

April 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables

April 22 - Winter Park, FL - The Haven

April 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

April 24 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery

April 25 - Philadelphia, PA - Voltage Lounge

April 26 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

April 27 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

April 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

April 30 - Quebec City, Canada - L'Anti

May 1 - Ottawa, Canada - Mavericks

May 2 - Toronto, Canada - Velvet Underground

May 3 - Buffalo, NY - Mohawk Place

May 4 - Westland, MI - Token Lounge

May 5 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

May 6 - Madison, WI - Crucible

May 7 - St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam

May 9 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

May 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - Liquid Joe

May 12 - Vancouver, Canada - Rickshaw Theatre

May 13 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

May 14 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

May 15 - Bend, OR - Third Street Pub

May 16 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

May 17 - West Hollywood, CA - Whiskey A Go Go

May 18 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

May 19 - Santa Ana, CA - Malones

May 20 - Tempe, AZ - Club Red

May 22 - Austin, TX - Come and Take it Live**

May 23 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar**

May 24 - Dallas, TX - Trees**

**no Wheel





