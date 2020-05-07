Tommy Emmanuel Celebrating Album Release With Livestreams

Tommy Emmanuel has announced that he will be doing two special live streams this Friday, May 8th to celebrate the release of his new double album collection "The Best Of Tommysongs."

He will be kicking things off with a performance and interview on Paste Magazine's "The Happiest Hour" livestream, which begins at 2pm PT/5pm ET and also features Hayes Carll.

Tommy will be then livestream a full-length concert from his San Jose, CA home at 6pm PT/9pm ET where he will be playing an impromptu set. Tickets for this show are available here. The Happiest Hour can be streamed below:





