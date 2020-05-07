Tommy Emmanuel has announced that he will be doing two special live streams this Friday, May 8th to celebrate the release of his new double album collection "The Best Of Tommysongs."
He will be kicking things off with a performance and interview on Paste Magazine's "The Happiest Hour" livestream, which begins at 2pm PT/5pm ET and also features Hayes Carll.
Tommy will be then livestream a full-length concert from his San Jose, CA home at 6pm PT/9pm ET where he will be playing an impromptu set. Tickets for this show are available here. The Happiest Hour can be streamed below:
Tommy Emmanuel Celebrating Album Release With Livestreams
Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Summer Tour
Tommy Emmanuel and John Knowles Release Bee Gees Cover
Tommy Emmanuel Adds More Dates To Fall Tour
Tommy Emmanuel And Jerry Douglas Tour Dates Announced
Tommy Emmanuel Releases 'Djangology' Video
Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates- Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert- The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream- more
Singled Out: Vintage Trouble's Outside-In
Singled Out: One In The Chamber's Blow
The Claudettes - High Times in the Dark
Singled Out: Charles Fauna's A Total Dream
Iron Maiden Push Back Legacy Of The Beast Tour Dates
Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert
The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit
Queen' Brian May Addresses Bohemian Rhapsody Sequel Idea
Kenny Chesney Surprise Releases 'We Do' Video
Nervosa Announces New Band Lineup
Liam Gallagher Delays Release Of MTV Unplugged Album
Gears Release 'Stronger Than Pain' Lyric Video