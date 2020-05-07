The Lumineers Colorado Gives Back Livestream Benefit

The Lumineers have announced that they will be staging the Colorado Gives Back livestream benefit on their official YouTube channel.

The special event will be taking place this Friday, May 8th at 1:00 - 4:00pm MT (3:00 - 6:00pm ET // 2:00 - 5:00pm CT // 1:00 - 4:00pm MT // 12:00pm - 3:00pm PT).

The live streaming event will include The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, and Nathaniel Rateliff, along with videos from legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning, two-time Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team) and more.

The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz had this to say, "In addition to raising money for Colorado restaurant workers, we as Colorado musicians wanted to raise money to not only support our local crew that we tour the world with, but also all the folks in the music business as a whole - from the venue workers to fellow musicians.

"MusiCares once saved us when we were robbed in 2011 by helping us buy back our stolen instruments when we were an unknown band. So anyone from a sound guy who needs dental work to a stagehand that needs a medical procedure - this fund is for the people that make up the music business and are in need of financial help.

"We hope that this can help those that are struggling to get by to see the other side of this - when the touring starts up again and the crews and venue workers, the lifeblood of the music business, finally can get back to work."

The event will be hosted by eTown's Nick Forster and Bret Saunders from KBCO in Denver and it will be presented via three stages:



RED ROCKS STAGE

The Lumineers, OneRepublic, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Trevor Hall, Todd Park Mohr (Big Head Todd and the Monsters), Bill Nershi and Kyle Hollingsworth (The String Cheese Incident), Daniel Rodriguez

MILE HIGH STAGE

Peyton Manning (Broncos), Von Miller (Broncos), Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Charlie Blackmon (Rockies), Jamal Murray (Nuggets), Mikaela Shiffrin (USA Ski Team), Emma Coburn (USA Track & Field Team), Gabriel Landeskog (Avalanche), Dillon Ward (Mammoth), Kei Kamara (Rapids)



DENVER FOOD & WINE STAGE

Bobby Stuckey (Frasca), Jennifer Jasinski (Rioja), Alon Shaya (Safta), Carrie Baird (Rose's)



SPECIAL GUESTS

Former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper and Colorado Governor Jared Polis





